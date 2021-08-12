Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. 3,487,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

