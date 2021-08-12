Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

