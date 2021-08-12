Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$23.75

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$21.75 to C$23.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.

KMMPF stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

