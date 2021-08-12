Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$22.50 at Desjardins

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

