Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

