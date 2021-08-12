Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

KC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.80. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $74.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

