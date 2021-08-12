Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

KTRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 54,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,131. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 629,708 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

