Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,334 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

ADI stock opened at $170.46 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.