Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 8,800.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 151,363 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

ARKQ stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.13.

