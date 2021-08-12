Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $278,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

