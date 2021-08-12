Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 627 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after buying an additional 334,902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.