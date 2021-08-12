Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,832 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $78.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.43.

