Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

