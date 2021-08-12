L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.95. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

