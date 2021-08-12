Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LSF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 34,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $221.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45.

In related news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $69,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,956 shares of company stock valued at $208,743 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

