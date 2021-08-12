Lake Street Capital Lowers ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target to $3.50

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.22% from the company’s previous close.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 11,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $396.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.04. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 789,846 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

