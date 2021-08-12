Lake Street Capital Trims Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Target Price to $4.00

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SRGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of SRGA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 36,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,022. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. Research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surgalign by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Surgalign by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 125,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Surgalign by 40.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 195,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.