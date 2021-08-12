Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 157,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

