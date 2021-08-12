Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Down to $13.31

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $12.91. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LABP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

