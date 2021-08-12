LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.71 ($80.84).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €2.14 ($2.52) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €60.46 ($71.13). 419,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

