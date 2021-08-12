Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LGO stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 58,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$22.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$50.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 1.8973829 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

