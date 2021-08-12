Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of LGO stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 58,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$22.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79.
In other news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50.
About Largo Resources
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
