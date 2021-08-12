Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TNT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.39.

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.43 on Monday. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$656.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.49%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

