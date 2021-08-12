Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Hits New 52-Week High at $790.00

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 7017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782 ($10.22).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 763.14. The stock has a market cap of £977.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

