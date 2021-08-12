Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881. The company has a market capitalization of $474.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

