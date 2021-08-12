Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $198.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.71.

LEA stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,769. Lear has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

