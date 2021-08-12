Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.20. 3,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,769. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.38. Lear has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $33,692,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Lear by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 153,920 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

