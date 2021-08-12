Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.96 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

LDOS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.89. 530,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

