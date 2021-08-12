Lev Peker Sells 50,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarParts.com alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $18.48 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.95 million, a PE ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CarParts.com by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 118,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 544.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.