LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 137 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 116.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $13,388,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Appian by 897.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94,556 shares during the period. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $102.50. 3,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,887. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -150.31 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

