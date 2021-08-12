LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,150. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22.

