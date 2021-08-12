LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,162. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

