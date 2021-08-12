LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 355.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 744,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. 45,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,229. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

