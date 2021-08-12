LHC Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.42. 2,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,702. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in LHC Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

