Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Get Life Storage alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.81.

Shares of LSI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,867. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 129,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 124,006 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.