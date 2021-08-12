Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $141,909. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $4,410,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,969. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.