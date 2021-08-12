Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,715,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

