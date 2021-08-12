Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $6,141,014.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,597,159.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,394,967 shares of company stock valued at $212,080,571 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.50. 3,028,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,319. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

