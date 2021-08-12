Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.