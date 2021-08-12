Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 6,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,474. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

