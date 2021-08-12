Livent Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LTHM. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

LTHM opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

