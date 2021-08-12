LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPSN. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

LPSN stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

