Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,100 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CDW were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,341 shares of company stock worth $19,142,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.