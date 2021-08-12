Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ball were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 12.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Ball by 1.2% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 514,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 4.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 91.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 987,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,009,000 after purchasing an additional 472,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,862. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $73.90 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

