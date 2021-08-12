Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.93. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

