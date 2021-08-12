Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,636,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.38. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,443. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

