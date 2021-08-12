Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,024,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,216,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,679. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.