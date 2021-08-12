Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 400 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,072. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

