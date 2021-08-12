Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $253,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,450 shares of company stock valued at $38,134,773 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $671.71. 1,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,541. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

