Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 429 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.79. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

