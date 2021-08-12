Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,060. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

